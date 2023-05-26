TULSA, Okla. (WTVO) — An Oklahoma man has been charged with a felony after allegedly sending nude photos of himself to employees of an apartment complex while he was in the office to apply for an apartment.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Staijeck Helm, 23, went to an apartment complex near 71st and Sheridan on May 1st to apply for an apartment.

While he was there, he was directed to a computer to fill out an application.

Police said employees received AirDrop notifications that another iPhone was attempting to send them photos, and “curious as to what the contents were,” the employees accepted the requests.

According to law enforcement, the employees said they received photos of Helm fully naked in front of a mirror, along with photos of his genitals.

Police were called to the scene around 4 p.m. and arrested Helm on the charge of Indecent Exposure.

“As a precaution, we would recommend iPhone users adjust their AirDrop settings to only receive AirDrops from ‘Contacts Only’,” police said.

Authorities did not say whether Helm was able to secure the apartment.