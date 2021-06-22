Man arrested for stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios in California

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – A man was arrested on Friday for stealing around 42,000 lbs. of pistachios from an agricultural company.

Officials say Alberto Montemayor, 34, of Montemayor Trucking in Delano was arrested and booked in Tulare County for the incident.

During the month of June, the Touchstone Pistachio Company said it ran a routine audit that revealed around 42,000 lbs. of their pistachios were missing.

Officials say on Friday, investigative leads in Fresno and Kern County helped detectives discover that the tractor trailer containing pistachios had been moved from the Montemayor Trucking lot into a nearby area.

Detectives say that pistachios from 2,000 lbs. sacks were being put into smaller bags for re-sale.

Officials say the remaining pistachios from this incident were returned to the Touchstone Pistachio Company.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 or to send information anonymously, text or email TCSO@tipnow.com.