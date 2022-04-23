(WTVO) — A man in California was arrested for reportedly threatening to bomb the offices of Merriam-Webster this week and kill its employees over the dictionary’s definitions for women, according to federal prosecutors.

Jeremy David Hanson, 34, of Rossmoor, California, was charged with interstate communication of threats to commit violence, according to ABC News. The charges, which came on April 20, were for online threats that he allegedly sent to the dictionary’s company in October, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said.

The company reportedly received several threatening messages from Hanson through its “Contact us” section on its website, as well as on comment sections for webpages for the words “girl” and “woman.” Merriam-Webster was forced to close its Springfield and New York offices due to the threats.

“We believe Hanson sent a multitude of anonymous threatening and despicable messages related to the LGBTQ community that were intended to evoke fear and division,” said Rachael Rollins, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, in a statement.

According to ABC News, Hanson used the username “@anonYmous” to comment that “Merriam-Webster now tells blatant lies and promotes anti-science propaganda.”

“There is no such thing as ‘gender identity.’ The imbecile who wrote this entry should be hunted down and shot,” he allegedly wrote in the comment section for the definition of the word “female.”

Hanson also said that the company’s headquarters would be “shot up and bombed,” according to federal prosecutors.

“It would be poetic justice to have someone storm your offices and shoot up the place, leaving none of you commies alive,” Hanson allegedly wrote.

Hanson reportedly sent threats to other companies as well, including the American Civil Liberties Union, Hasbro, Inc., IGN Entertainment and Land O’Lakes, to name a few, as well as to the president of the University of North Texas and two professors at Loyola Marymount University. A threat was also sent to a New York City rabbi, prosecutors said.

“Threats to life are most certainly not protected speech and they cause real fear in victims,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, in a statement.

Hanson was released from jail on conditions following a court appearance. He is due back in federal court on April 29.