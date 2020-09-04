Man arrested in connection to string of fires, including one that destroyed historic Rockford church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Fire arrest a man they say is responsible for a series of Wednesday fires, including one that destroyed a historic Rockford church.

Edward Wash, 28, faces three charges of arson.

Wednesday, September 2, Rockford fire crews were called to three separate fires.

The first happened around 6:30 p.m. at the former Metro Christian Centre Church, 607 Walnut Street. Massive flames and plumes of smoke quickly engulfed the structure. Firefighters were forced into a defensive battle, due to dangerous conditions. The building was demolished.

Around 8 p.m., the same night, crews were called to another structure fire, just blocks away, at 313 7th Street.

About about ten minutes later another call. This time for a dumpster fire at 125 South Madison Street.

An investigation by the Rockford Fire Department led investigators to believe Wash was responsible for all three.

Wash is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

