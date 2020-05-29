Man arrested on attempted murder, arson charges for Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Jacob Piper, 30, of Ft. Atkinson, was arrested Thursday for allegedly setting a fire at a residence on S. Franklin Street with 5 people inside.
Janesville Police say they responded to the fire at 220 S. Franklin at 5:45 a.m. Police say all 5 residents of the building were able to escape before it was fully engulfed in flames.
Witnesses told police they saw a man throwing a lit container at the front of the house.
Police identified Piper as the suspect and arrested him at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
He was charged with 5 counts of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, and Arson.
Piper has been detained at the Rock County Jail awaiting a court appearance.
