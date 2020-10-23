Man behind murder at Machesney Park bar found guilty by jury

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) ─ The man accused of shooting two people at a Machesney Park business in 2019 is found guilty by a Winnebago County jury.

Kenneth Johnson, 29, was charged with First Degree Murder. He could spend the next 60 years behind bars.

On October 6, 2019, Jackson opened fire at Cronie’s Bar & Grill. Two men were shot.

Russell Jefferson, 31, was shot in the chest and passed away.

The second victim survived.

Johnson is due back in court October 30.

Less than two weeks after the murder, Cronie’s shut its doors permanently.

Machesney Park officials and owner Tim Bent met to discuss a path forward, but Bent decided to close. He said the village did not ask him to .

Cronie’s had been a part of the community for 35 years.

