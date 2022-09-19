ST. LOUIS – An experienced fisherman recently reeled in a giant catfish on the Mississippi River near St. Louis in preparation for an upcoming tournament.

Wallace Maier, who owns the Angry Cat Outdoors fishing company, caught PB blue catfish weighing 90 pounds while preparing for the 2022 Alton Catfish Classic.

“I caught it bumping with my TWC bumping rod on the Mississippi River by St. Louis,” recalled Maier. “We were bumping along structure in 20 feet of water on the channel ledge.”

The impressive catch came on an overcast, 80-degree morning. Maier also credits his friend Nathan Thornhill for helping with the catch.