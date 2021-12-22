Man caught with drugs wrapped around his penis claims they’re weren’t his

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WTVO) — A Florida man who was found with bags of cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around his penis during a traffic stop told police they didn’t belong to him.

According to WFLA Radio, Patrick Florence, 34, was the passenger in a car that was pulled over around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, after Pinellas County police spotted the car driving without headlights on.

While searching Florence, deputies reportedly found the drugs but he “stated the package wrapped around his penis was not his.”

Police said he did not say who the drugs belonged to.

The driver was charged with DUI and marijuana possession. Florence was charged with possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, ammunition and a firearm.