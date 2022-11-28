ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTVO) — Police arrested a Florida man Thanksgiving morning after he allegedly threw a sex toy at a woman during an argument.

According to court documents obtained by The Smoking Gun, Christopher Pacitto, 45, and his 33-year-old girlfriend were in a room at the Sun Island Motel when they got into an argument around 4:45 a.m.

According to police, Pacitto was packing his suitcase to leave, he began “throwing the victim’s items out of that suitcase” and in the process the woman was “hit with a sex toy on her torso, leaving a bruise.”

Pacitto told police he threw items from the suitcase but did not recall exactly which items were thrown.

Pacitto, who was said to be under the influence of alcohol at the time, was charged with domestic battery.

He was released on bond on Friday and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.