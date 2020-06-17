Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed 2 passengers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jacob Clingon, 27, faces up to 28 years in prison for a deadly Rockford crash that killed U.S. Marine Sergeant Matthew J. Benson and Andrew Benson.

According to Rockford Police, the single-car crash happened in the 2100 block of 16th Street on March 16th, 2020.

Sgt. Benson and Andrew Benson, who were passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Clingon has been charged with 12 counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Resulting in Death and 2 counts of Reckless Homicide.

