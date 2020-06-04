Man charged in multiple burglaries across Rock, Green counties

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — 38-year-old Troy Gordee faces charges for a series of burglaries and thefts in the Town of Beloit, Rock County and Green County.

Following an investigation by police agencies in all three jurisdictions, Gordee was charged with 2 counts of burglary, 3 counts of theft, and 2 counts of receiving stolen property.

He was lodged in the Green County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

