Man charged in multiple burglaries across Rock, Green counties

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — 38-year-old Troy Gordee faces charges for a series of burglaries and thefts in the Town of Beloit, Rock County and Green County.
Following an investigation by police agencies in all three jurisdictions, Gordee was charged with 2 counts of burglary, 3 counts of theft, and 2 counts of receiving stolen property.
He was lodged in the Green County Jail.
