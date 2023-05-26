ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A man who shot a Romeoville police officer during a foot chase on Thursday will now face charges of attempted murder.

According to the Village of Romeoville, Officer Dominic Thielmann, a six-year veteran of the force, was shot in the shoulder early Thursday morning while investigating a stolen vehicle near Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive.

As the officers approached the vehicle, Samer Hernandez, 29, engaged police in a foot chase during which gunfire was exchanged between officers and the suspect.

Thielmann was shot and is now recovering, in stable condition, the village said.

Hernandez was charged with armed robbery for stealing a vehicle on May 20th. He was taken to the Will County Jail and held on a $5 million bond.

Now, he will face an additional charge of attempted murder.

“The Romeoville Police Department would like to express sincere gratitude to those who have showed their support for Officer Thielmann and his family,” the Village said on its Facebook.