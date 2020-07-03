Man charged with kidnapping, rape of 12-year-old girl in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old Brandon Abell, of Tampico, is charged with the kidnapping and rape of a 12-year-old runaway in Rockford.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, police received a report of a sexual assault of a juvenile on June 22nd.

During the course of their investigation, they determined that Abell traveled to Rockford to meet the victim, who was reported as a runaway on June 18th. Police say they determined the sexual assault occurred at a residence on Horace Avenue.

On July 2nd, Whiteside County Deputies arrested Abell at a home in Tampico.

Abell has been charged with five counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, Child Pornography, Kidnapping, Traveling to Meet a Minor, Indecent Solicitation of a Child, and Grooming.

