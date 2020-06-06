Man charged with murder in woman’s death during Chicago police chase

CHICAGO (AP/WGN) – Authorities say a man who led police on a high-speed chase through the streets of Chicago has been charged with murder in the death of a woman whose SUV was struck by a pursuing police car.

Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez. Photo via GoFundMe



The Chicago Sun-Times reports that 22-year-old Marcel Oliver is charged with first-degree murder, vehicular hijacking, possessing a stolen vehicle and failure to report an accident causing injury.

Chicago Police say he also faces three counts of aggravated fleeing causing injury. It was not clear Saturday if Oliver has an attorney. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the 37-year-old woman killed in Wednesday night’s chase as Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez.

CPD released a statement following the crash Thursday, saying:

“This is a devastating loss of life and our heartfelt condolences are with all those who have been affected. We are reviewing cameras and interviewing witnesses in regards to the criminal investigation into the actions taken by the offender. The entirety of this pursuit is under review and investigation COPA.” CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT, IN A STATEMENT

Chicago police and the Civilian Office for Police Accountability are investigating whether officers were following official policy before the incident.

When it comes to deciding whether to engage in a high-speed chase, official CPD policy calls for what is referred to as a “Balancing Test” to determine whether: “The necessity to immediately apprehend the fleeing suspect outweighs the level of inherent danger created by a motor vehicle pursuit.”

A GoFundMe has been created by the family of Francisco-Martinez to pay for funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

