Man charged with murder of elderly Rock County woman

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have announced the arrest of Jamie Beggs, 37, for the murder of Kathleen Beggs, 97, in a home in the Town of Center last week.

Police have said the two were related, but did not elaborate.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:31 a.m. on June 18th, deputies responded to a 911 call from a home in the 11000 block of W. Mineral Point Road.

Police say the caller had gone to the home to check on the woman, and found her body in the house’s garage.

Police said Jamie Beggs was temporarily staying with Kathleen Beggs at the time the murder took place.

Authorities said Friday a “person of interest” was in custody on an unrelated charge, and confirmed Wednesday that suspect was Jamie Beggs. He was arrested for the crime while in jail.

Beggs has been charged with First Degree Murder and is scheduled to appear in court on June 25th.