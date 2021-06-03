Man charged with shooting at Rockford housing development

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged Charles Beacham, 29, for allegedly shooting another 29-year-old man on Meadow Court early Wednesday.

Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Meadow Court in the Blackhawk Courts housing development.

Officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Detectives identified Beacham as a suspect. He was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

Beacham has been lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.