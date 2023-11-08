DES PLAINES, Ill. (WTVO) — A suspect has been arrested for his part in an armed robbery at an Illinois casino in which $14,000 worth of chips were stolen.

According to the Illinois Gaming Board, on October 31st, Ismail Ahmed Ateyat, 23, entered the Rivers Casino, in Des Plaines, wearing a face mask and, using a gun, stole $14,100 in chips.

Agents with the Gaming Board tracked Ateyat to his home in Chicago Ridge, where the mask, gun, and chips were recovered, authorities said.

“Because of the swift and diligent work by our Gaming Agents and our local law enforcement partners, we were able to arrest this individual and recover the stolen casino chips,” said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. “I am grateful to our Gaming Agents, Illinois State Police, Chicago Ridge Police, and the staff at Rivers Casino.”

The IGB serves as the state regulatory and law enforcement agency responsible for overseeing all licensed casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering.