Man dead, two children hurt after suspect crashes during Rockford police chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say one person is dead after a police chase ended in a crash.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, Rockford SCOPE officers attempted to stop a fleeing vehicle with stop sticks, according to officials. The suspect vehicle evaded and fled.

The vehicle crashed about one mile later near Harrison Avenue and 9th Street in Rockford. A 43-year-old man died as a result.

A 12-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were treated at a local hospital. No further details were given.

Traffic crash at Harrison and 9th. Please avoid the area until further notice. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 25, 2021

Police say the 27-year-old male driver of the fleeing vehicle is in custody.

The Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force is handling the investigation and reconstruction of the crash.