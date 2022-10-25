CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was killed Monday night after being hit by a car in rural Cherry Valley.

Police say at approximately 8:15 p.m., Boone County deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at 4100 block of Cherry Valley Road.

“The vehicle may have become disabled, and the driver was out of the vehicle,” Boone County Sheriff David Ernest said in a release.

Another vehicle traveling west struck the stopped vehicle and the driver, the sheriff said.

The Boone County Fire Department and OSF Lifeline Ambulance responded. The victim, described as a man in his late 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The crash is under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Whether charges will be filed is not known.