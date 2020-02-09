Man dies from medical emergency while driving

LIMA TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — One man is dead after flipping a truck over during a medical emergency.

The accident happened at 7:40 a.m. Saturday. Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with Milton Fire/EMS responded to a traffic crash with injuries occurring in the 8000 block of N County Road KK, which is north of E State Road 59, in Lima Township.

Deputies located an overturned 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with two occupants trapped inside. The driver was a 65 year old male from Whitewater, WI. Life saving measures were performed on the driver and he was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The front seat passenger, a 64 year old female from Whitewater, WI, suffered minor injuries.

Police say the driver was traveling northbound on N County Road KK when he suffered a medical event prior to the crash occurring. After the medical event, the driver lost control of the Equinox and it crashed, leaving both occupants trapped inside.