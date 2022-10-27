ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-car accident left a man dead Wednesday night just north of Rockford’s city limits.

The sheriff’s office says that just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a car in the ditch in the 11400 block of North Rockton Avenue.

Deputies located the car and found an unresponsive 57-year-old man in the driver’s seat. A crew from the Rockton Fire Department extricated him from the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.