COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A softball player who was caught on camera punching an umpire at an adult league game is now facing charges.

According to a release from the office of Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, the player, identified as Gregory Roudabush, has been charged with a first-degree misdemeanor assault and a fourth-degree charge for disorderly conduct. The investigation by the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department began on Apr. 19 when the assault was captured on video. This led to Roudabush also getting banned for life from future leagues.

The umpire, Wiley Butler, and his attorney John Graceffo spoke to Nexstar’s WCMH and said they intended to take legal action.

“What this other person did amounts to nothing less than criminal conduct, and he needs to pay for that,” Graceffo said.

Butler told WCMH that he asked Roudabush to move over a bit and explained why. The player then became verbally abusive. After putting up with some of that behavior, Butler said he threw Roudabush out — and that’s when the punch came.

“I was stunned more than anything,” Butler said. “I think I kind of went into shock, in a sense, because I could not believe I got punched on the softball field. I really just couldn’t believe it.”

Court records state a warrant has been filed.