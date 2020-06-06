Man found guilty in beating death of 64-year-old Rockford man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced that Douglas Williams was found guilty of 7 counts of First Degree Murder after a jury trial. The jury found that the murder of Mr. Randolph “was accompanied by exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty.”

53-year-old Douglas Williams was charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the killing of 64-year-old Samuel Randolph back in April 2019.

Rockford Police were called to the 621 Alliance Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, April 7th, 2019, where they found Randolph’s body.

An autopsy showed Randolph died of blunt trauma to the body.

First Degree Murder is a Class M Felony. Williams faces a sentencing range of 20 years to natural life in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by three years of mandatory supervised release. Truth in sentencing applies, requiring the defendant to serve 100% of his sentence.

