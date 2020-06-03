Man in Joker mask charged after setting Chicago cop car on fire, say officials

CHICAGO (WGN)— A Chicago man is facing federal arson charges after investigators said he set fire to a Chicago police squad car.

The criminal complaint states Timothy O’Donnell was wearing a clown mask when he set fire to a Chicago Police Department cruiser on North State Street on Saturday during protests following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd.

Investigators identified O’Donnell based on a tattoo on his neck that said “pretty.” He was arrested Tuesday at his apartment on 19th Place in Pilsen.





The complaint goes on to say O’Donnell admitted to being the man in the mask.

