PALMDALE, Calif. (WTVO) — A man is dead after trying to steal a catalytic converter from a Ford SUV while the driver was inside, asleep. She woke up and backed up over him.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, at 5:56 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman was asleep in her 4×4 Ford Excursion in the 39000 block of 10th Street West when a smaller vehicle pulled up beside her.

Police said there were four people in the other car, but a Hispanic man got out, crawled underneath her vehicle, and began sawing off the catalytic converter.

However, the woman woke up at the sound, turned the car on, and put the vehicle in reverse, police said. The woman said she felt a bump and stopped immediately, and called 911.

The three remaining suspects were detained by arriving deputies. The Grand Theft suspect was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died.

Police have not released the name of any of the suspects in the incident.