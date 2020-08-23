Man killed by South Beloit Police vehicle in overnight accident

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is dead after getting hit by a South Beloit Police squad car early Sunday morning.

Officials from the South Beloit Police Department have asked the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a full investigation into a Sunday morning incident involving an officer driving a squad car that fatally struck a pedestrian.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on August 23, as the officer, who was on patrol, was driving southbound on Blackhawk Blvd. at Whittemore St. when his squad car struck a male pedestrian who was walking in the road.

The officer immediately exited his vehicle and initiated life saving measures until South Beloit Fire Department E.M.T.s arrived on the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at Javon Bea Mercy Health on Riverside Dr. in Rockford at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Because the fatal accident involved one of its own officers, the South Beloit Police Department immediately requested the assistance of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, which will perform a traffic accident investigation.

As the investigation continues, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, which will also be handled by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, that will determine whether the officer was following all policies and procedures before and after the incident.

The officer voluntarily submitted to a blood test to determine if he was at all impaired while driving and he is fully cooperating with Winnebago County investigators.

The South Beloit Police Department has turned over all dash-camera footage and physical evidence from the incident to Winnebago County Sheriff investigators and has pledged its ongoing assistance as the investigation continues.

The victim is a 35-year-old male from Rockford. No further information about the victim will be made available publicly pending notification of family members.

“Right now, this appears to be a tragic accident, but we need to let the investigation run its course before making any definitive conclusions. Investigators with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office have our full support and assistance as they continue their work to determine all the facts surrounding this incident,” said South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman. “Our thoughts today are with the family members of the victim and with our officer, who is very distraught and shaken over this incident.”