Man killed in early Machesney Park crash

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was killed early Friday morning after being ejected from his Jeep upon hitting a telephone pole.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened around midnight in the area of N. 2nd Street and Machesney Boulevard.

Police say the21-year-old driver of the Jeep was southbound on N. 2nd, near Copper Drive, when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the northbound lanes, and struck a telephone pole.

Authorities said the Jeep landed on its roof and the victim was located several feet away. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, and police continue to investigate the crash.