AVON, Wis. (WTVO) – Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fatal rollover crash in Rock County.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, a 54-year-old man from Brodhead, was driving eastbound on W Avon North Townline Road just before 6 p.m. Friday. He left the roadway at some point, rolled over multiple times in the south ditch, and was ejected from the vehicle. He later died at the Mercy Trauma Center in Janesville.

The victim was the only person in the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.