Man killed in shooting at Rockford apartment complex

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Sunday around 12:30 a.m., Rockford police officers responded to the Orton Keyes Housing Development near the 500 block of Score Street for a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot. Officials rushed him to a local hospital but he passed away from his injuries.

The suspect was described as 5’7 to 5’11, with medium build, 25 to 30 year-old man wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

RELEASE: Murder investigation from early this morning. pic.twitter.com/DO8YTJTOAM — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 5, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

