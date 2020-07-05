Man killed in shooting at Rockford apartment complex

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Sunday around 12:30 a.m., Rockford police officers responded to the Orton Keyes Housing Development near the 500 block of Score Street for a shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot. Officials rushed him to a local hospital but he passed away from his injuries.
The suspect was described as 5’7 to 5’11, with medium build, 25 to 30 year-old man wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
