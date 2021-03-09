Man receives 65 years for assisting murder of off-duty Chicago police officer

CHICAGO – A 65-year prison sentence has been handed a homeless man for the 2019 murder of an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Before Jovan Battle was sentenced Tuesday, he apologized to Officer John Rivera’s family.

In sentencing the 34-year-old Battle, Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Clancy said although he didn’t fire the gun, he played a key role in the murder by pointing out Rivera’s car to Menelik Jackson and Jaquan Washington.

Police say Jackson and Battle were involved in a fight with a group of Hispanic men who were on a party bus at a nearby McDonald’s.

Police say Jackson and Battle drove around but they could not find the bus.

An hour later, police say the suspects spotted Rivera and three others exiting a restaurant and getting into a car when Battle pointed them out as Hispanic. Prosecutors say Jackson fired into the driver’s window.

Officer John Rivera



Jackson and Washington are awaiting trial.