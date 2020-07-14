Man sentenced for 14 years for drug bust in Boone County

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago man is sentenced in a Boone County court to 14 years in prison on drug charges.
Damien Hodges pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver. An Illinois State Trooper stopped the 40-year-old on I-90 near the Belvidere Oasis last year. During the stop, a K9 unit found a large amount of cocaine.
Hodges must serve at least 75% of his sentence.
