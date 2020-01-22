Man sentenced to 13 years for kidnapping child during Boone County traffic stop

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Darcell Booker, 35, of Naperville, attempted to escape police during a traffic stop by driving away with a 1-year-old in the vehicle’s back seat.

The Boone County State’s Attorney says an Illinois State Police trooper stopped a vehicle Booker was a passenger in, which was traveling on I-90 on October 18th, 2018.

Police say a female subject was driving the car, with Booker and the child in the back seat. When an assisting trooper’s K-9 detected possible drugs in the vehicle, Booker climbed over the center console and into the driver’s seat.

Police attempted to break the passenger side window, but Booker fled the scene with the child still in the car.

Police say the child was returned to her family four hours later.

Booker was arrested in Madison, Wisconsin on November 21st, 2018.

He was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in prison on January 21st, 2020.

