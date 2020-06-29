Man sentenced to 19 years for selling drugs in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Roy Vazquez, 45, was sentenced to serve 19 years in prison Friday after the drug enforcement agents purchase 2 kilos of cocaine from him at the Walmart in Belvidere.

According to the Boone County State’s Attorney, DEA agents met Vazquez, who hails from the Chicago suburb of Berwyn, and Efrain Rodriguez-Diaz, on October 13th, 2017, in the store’s parking lot and paid $58,000 for the drugs.

Rodriguez-Diaz is set to make a plea on July 2nd, 2020.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

