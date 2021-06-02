Man sentenced to 20 years for sexually assaulting woman in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Charles Swift, 51, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for beating and raping his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him due to an abusive relationship.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, on May 14th, 2019, the victim was in a vehicle with Swift, talking about their recently ended relationship when he punched her in the face and knocked her unconscious.

Authorities say the victim came to at the Sugar River Forest Preserve near Rockton, where Swift held her for several hours, during which time he physically and sexually assaulted her.

Officials say the woman suffered facial fractures and a tear in one of her carotid arteries after Swift strangled her several times, to the point of unconsciousness.

Around 6:30 a.m. on the morning of May 15th, Swift drove to a gas station to purchase cigarettes and coffee, at which point the victim fled the vehicle and called police, according to authorities.

When police responded, Swift led officers on a 10 minute, high speed chase along IL Route 2 and IL Route 75, which reached speeds of 100 miles per hour before he crashed into a traffic signal.

Swift was sentenced to 20 years for Aggravated Domestic Battery and 3 years for Aggravated Fleeing. Both sentences will be served concurrently.