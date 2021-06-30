Man sentenced to 45 years for killing Freeport man, dumping body in Mississippi River

GALENA, Ill. (WTVO) — Levi Meyers will spend 45 years in prison for the murder of a Freeport man, whose body was dumped in the Mississippi River in March.

According to the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney, Meyers, 35, of Freeport, killed Keith Heidenreich at a residence he shared with Danielle Heidenreich, 39, of Savanna, at 50 Blackhawk Street in Hanover, on March 9th.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Meyers pled guilty to beating the 46-year-old Heidenreich to death.

Meyers and Danielle Heidenreich then drove to Miller’s Landing, at 6898 Marina Road, in Savanna, and dumped the body in the Mississippi River.

Danielle Heidenreich will spend 5 years in prison after she pled guilty to Concealment of a Homicidal Death.