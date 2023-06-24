ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A man is fighting for his life after someone shot him early Saturday morning.

Rockford Police confirmed the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue. The initial report had listed Sunnyside Drive as the location. The victim is 19 years old. At last check, they described his injuries as life-threatening.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. Anyone who has information on this shooting can reach out to police or leave an anonymous tip via the Tip 411 app.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.