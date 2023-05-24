LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVO) — A man in Kentucky as been jailed after allegedly shooting his roommate in the buttocks after he ate the last Hot Pocket in the freezer, according to police.

The Smoking Gun reported that Clifton Williams, 64, and his roommate got into an argument after the Hot Pocket was consumed on Saturday, May 10th.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the victim said Williams “got mad he ate the last Hot Pocket and began throwing things at him.”

The victim told police he tried to fight back and then started to leave when Williams went back into the residence, in the 1000 block of Hathaway Avenue, and returned with a gun.

According to the police report, “Williams shot him in the ass while he was trying to leave.” The victim was able to find help a few blocks away, after the shooting.

Williams was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Felony Assault.