Man shot and killed outside Secretary of State facility in Bridgeview, police say

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — A man was shot and killed outside a Secretary of State facility in suburban Bridgeview Wednesday. Police have two people in custody.

According to a spokesperson for Bridgeview police, the man was shot outside the facility located at 7368 West 87th Street around 1:30 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Police said the suspects fled the scene and were pursued by officers to 99th and Roberts Road. There, the suspects fled the vehicle and were apprehended by officers a short time later.

Police believe the shooting was “intentionally planned.”

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.