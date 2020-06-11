Man shot dead in Freeport, 17-year-old suspect charged with murder

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old suspect has been charged with murder after police say a man was shot dead Thursday afternoon.

According to Freeport Police, officers were called to the 1200 block of S. Oak Avenue around 1:26 p.m. and found a gunshot victim lying in front of the residence.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect was located several blocks away. The juvenile was charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and is being held at the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

