ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is recovering from being shot in the arm Sunday night.

It happened in the 2400 block of Auburn Street around 9:45 p.m., near N. Rockton Avenue. Police said that the 43-year-old male victim is expected to survive, but there are no details yet on any suspects involved. He was reportedly shot after an altercation with another adult man inside of the residence.

Police are investigating. Any information should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900

