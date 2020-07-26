Man shot in Rockford near 12th Street and 2nd Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers responded to a report of shots fired around 11:25 p.m. on Saturday near 12th Street and 2nd Avenue in Rockford near Abraham Lincoln Middle School.

Police say one adult male was shot and brought to a local hospital. No further details on his condition were released.

Police are still investigating the incident.

