Man shot in Rockford near 12th Street and 2nd Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers responded to a report of shots fired around 11:25 p.m. on Saturday near 12th Street and 2nd Avenue in Rockford near Abraham Lincoln Middle School.
Police say one adult male was shot and brought to a local hospital. No further details on his condition were released.
Police are still investigating the incident.
MORE HEADLINES:
