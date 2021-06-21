Man shot in the foot in Rockford over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 21-year-old man was shot in the foot in Rockford Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Rockford Police did not provide many details of the incident, other than officers were called to the area of Marchesano and Clifton at 4:55 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Investigators did not find anything to have been struck in the shooting, but the victim arrived at a hospital a short time later suffering from the injury.

Police did not elaborate as to whether the injury was self-inflicted, accidental, or as part of a larger crime.