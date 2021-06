ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a man was shot in the stomach following an after-hours party on Sunday.

Police said around 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of College Avenue for the shooting, and found several “uncooperative subjects” in a nearby parking lot.

While officers were at the scene, a 39-year-old man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was uncooperative, and is listed as being in critical but stable condition.