One killed after shooting on Blaisdell Street in Rockford

UPDATE: Rockford Police announced the individual was pronounced dead from his injuries at a local hospital.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –Around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Rockford Police responded to a report of shots fired that critically injured one victim near the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street.
Around 8:15 p.m., officials said one male victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No motive or suspect were available.
