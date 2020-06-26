One killed after shooting on Blaisdell Street in Rockford

UPDATE: Rockford Police announced the individual was pronounced dead from his injuries at a local hospital.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –Around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Rockford Police responded to a report of shots fired that critically injured one victim near the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street.

Around 8:15 p.m., officials said one male victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shooting investigation in the 1400 block of Blaisdell. One male victim transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further detials are available at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 26, 2020

No motive or suspect were available.

