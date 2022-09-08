CHINA (WTVO) — A man who was using a hydrogen balloon to try and collect pine nuts from a tree found himself trapped in the air for two days, and was eventually found 200 miles away.

According to Chinese State Media, the man, who was identified only as Hu, and a partner were trying to harvest pine nuts on Sunday in Heilongjiang province when they lost control of the balloon.

CBS News reported that the other person was able to jump to the ground.

Rescuers were able to reach Hu by cellphone and were eventually able to slowly deflate the balloon. He eventually reached the ground in northeast Fagzheng, some 200 miles away.

State broadcaster CCTV said officials were able to track Hu by his cellphone location.

Officials said Hu was found in good health but suffering from lower back pain, possibly from standing for two days inside the balloon.