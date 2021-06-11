Man wanted on child pornography, sex abuse charges in Boone County

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help locate 19-year-old Isaiah Rhodes, who is wanted on charges of child pornography and criminal sexual abuse.

Police did not detail the offenses, but said multiple warrants have been issued for Rhodes’ arrest.

Rhodes is listed on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry for criminal sexual abuse by force to a 14-year-old victim in Winnebago County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 815-544-9322 or Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.