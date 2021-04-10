Man who was with 13-year-old during fatal police shooting charged with felony gun charges

CHICAGO (WGN) — The man who was with 13-year-old Adam Toledo when he was fatally shot by Chicago police has been charged with felony gun charges.

Ruben Roman, 21, was charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and endangerment of a child. Roman was arrested Friday.

Reports said the video would be released Friday, but attorneys representing Adam’s family said in the afternoon that the family will view it next week. The attorneys did not list a specific date at this time.

They went on to say the City of Chicago, the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian of Police Accountability have been “very cooperative.”

Adam was laid to rest on Friday and family said they appreciate support and respect shown toward them during this time.

Adam was killed last week in what police are calling an “armed confrontation.” Police said they found Adam in an alley in the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue on March 29 before opening fire.

His mother was not notified of his death until two days later and police did not announce Adam was 13 years old until three days after the shooting.

13-year-old boy ID’d as person shot, killed by police in Little Village

The release of the bodycam video is a concern for 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez. He said police told him resources will be concentrated to the Central Business District after the video is released.

He’s worried wards like his on the South and West sides will be at risk with less resources.

“Those that are doing crime, gangbangers, They know that police are pulled out of the district, that the opportunity to do bad increases. The response time will be greater, there’s no one around to apprehend them.”

Lopez said police also told him that officers will switch to 12 hour shifts.

A small protest was held in the Loop Friday night as COPA continues its investigation.