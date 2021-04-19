Man with Adam Toledo night of fatal shooting released from jail

CHICAGO (WGN) – The man, who police say was with Adam Toledo the night he was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer, has been released from Cook County Jail.

Ruben Roman, 21, posted bond and is now on electronic monitoring.

According to police, Roman fired the gun that triggered an area shot spotter system, drawing an officer response. Roman was later detained. Another officer, identified as Eric Stillman, gave chase to Adam Toledo before fatally striking him in the chest.

Roman is charged with reckless discharge of a weapon, child endangerment and other felonies.