Man with concealed carry license shoots gunman after 3 people shot in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police say a gunman, who shot three people on the Fourth of July, was shot by a witness with a concealed carry license.

According to the Chicago Tribune, officers were called to North Menard Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday and found four people shot in an alley.

Police determined one of the injured people was a gunman who shot the other three before being shot by a witness, who pulled his own gun and shot the attacker.

A 45-year-old female victim two other people had been standing in the alley when a 33-year-old man approached and began shooting, police said.

The woman, Janina Ford, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were hospitalized for their wounds.

Police said an uninvolved 49-year-old man witnessed the attack, and shot the gunman. Police said the man possessed a concealed carry license and could legally possess a weapon.

The shooter was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his arm and hip, police said.