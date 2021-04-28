Man with gun reported on Elmhurst University campus, students asked to shelter

ELMHURST, Ill. (WGN) — A man with a gun has been reported on Elmhurst University’s campus Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:35 p.m., the alert was posted on the university’s website saying a person with a gun was reported near Dinkmeyer Hall.

At around 4:05 p.m., another alert was posted saying the person is a man and was now near Niebuhr Hall.

Students and staff have been asked to shelter in a locked room as police investigate. As a precaution, York Community High School nearby has been placed on a soft lockdown.

Officials said to remain in place until an all clear is given.

